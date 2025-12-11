Controversy deepens over firing of Martinsville City Manager

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Controversy continues to mount over the firing of former Martinsville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, with council members and legal representatives challenging the decision’s legitimacy.

Her attorney, Paul Goldman, says no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented. “You’ve told the public to believe there’s all kinds of these things going on. Well, sooner or later, public’s going to want to know. Where is the epic dance that shows you were just making it up?” Goldman said.

Mayor L.C. Jones, who cast the sole dissenting vote against the termination in August, expressed similar concerns. “I question why we would consider terminating someone based on gossip if there is no credible evidence of wrongdoing,” Jones wrote.

The accusations could impact Ferrell-Benavides’ career prospects, according to Goldman. She was recently a finalist for a city manager position in Texas. “How are you going to get a job when words like fraud and bribery have been used against you publicly?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Councilman Aaron Rawls claims to possess evidence that could implicate additional city officials beyond Ferrell-Benavides. “I have to think if a judge received a petition with these things, they would have no choice but to remove the people from office,” Rawls said. “The only other pathway is felony convictions or certain misdemeanor convictions.”

Despite a failed vote to release evidence related to the firing, Rawls announced plans to disclose information independently in early 2026. “I have to think that the people of Martinsville standing up and saying no more, not enough. That builds some kind of goodwill with people looking to join and invest in this community,” he said.

When 10 News requested the report from the city’s law firm, Sands Anderson, through the Freedom of Information Act, they received a heavily redacted version, with the firm citing attorney-client privilege.

A third-party is conducting a forensic audit of the city’s finances and Viriginia State Police are investigating the as part of the investigation. The results of both are still haven’t been released