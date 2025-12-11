Hotel Roanoke awarded one of USA Today’s 10Best “Best Hotels for the Holidays”

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center announced Thursday that it had been recognized as one of the Top 10 Hotels for the Holidays in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, and The Hotel Roanoke ranks among some of the most iconic destinations, such as the Greenbriar and the Big Cedar Lodge.

Recommended Videos

“Being named one of the best holiday hotels in the country is a tremendous honor,” said Brian Wells, General Manager of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. “Our team works tirelessly to create a magical holiday atmosphere for our guests, and this recognition is a testament to their dedication and creativity. We are grateful and look forward to welcoming new guests alongside long-time patrons.”

The USA TODAY 10Best nominations are curated by a panel of travel experts and editors, followed by nationwide voting from readers. The hotel said the award amplifies its longstanding reputation as a premier destination for holiday celebrations.