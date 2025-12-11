Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport updates improvement plan with runway expansion announcement.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is in the middle of a comprehensive 20-year improvement plan, with initial changes already visible as holiday travel approaches.

The extensive renovation project includes upgrades to security checkpoints, enhanced concessions, expanded parking facilities, and modernized baggage screening equipment. Airport officials are also now initiating a significant runway extension project.

“The first thing people are going to start seeing, actually, they’ve already seen some of it, was redoing the parking lot,” said Mike Stewart, Executive Director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport.

A major component of the future plans involves extending the airport’s primary runway. “Ideally, in the future we want to get it to about 7,700 feet to accommodate anything that wants to fly in and out of here,” Stewart explained. The current main runway measures approximately 6,800 feet.

However, the runway extension faces several hurdles. “You got to look at everything. It’s not just water and air; it is noise, it is neighbors. The environmental piece of that will probably take a couple years by itself,” Stewart noted.

The runway extension has been in talks for a while, but the announcement comes after a recent incident where a United flight overran the runway. While a longer runway wouldn’t necessarily prevent such incidents, Stewart emphasized it would provide pilots with an additional safety margin.

“At the end of the day, if you for whatever reason land a little too far down the runway, it doesn’t really matter how long the runway is,” Stewart said. “But if you touch down where you’re supposed to, that EMASS, that extra 1,000 feet, several other measures you can take all help.”

Passengers have expressed mixed reactions to the current facility and support for the improvements.

“Compared to Tampa airport and other airports in Florida, it’s really run down,” said Sophia Collura, an ROA passenger.

Another passenger, Alison Smith, noted, “I like the kind of homey feel but there’s always room for improvement wherever you go.”

“I think Roanoke’s just a phenomenal city and as much as it deserves a lot of tourism, but also for business, I’d love to see it expanded,” added Andy Hicks, who also travels through ROA.

Airport officials emphasize that increased passenger usage could drive further improvements, encouraging local residents to choose ROA for their travel needs.