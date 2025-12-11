State of the County highlights Explore Park’s role in Roanoke County’s future growth and development.

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County’s vision for growth is taking shape, with Explore Park at the center of ambitious development plans unveiled during Wednesday’s State of the County Address at Green Ridge Recreation Center, which drew more than 300 attendees.

Board Chair David Radford announced several major initiatives, headlined by the county’s recent acquisition of Explore Park. “It’s a historical year,” Radford said. “That’s a big deal because it was owned by the state, and we were able to get that on our balance sheet for the county residents.”

The 1,100-acre property has seen dramatic growth in recent years, with annual visitors increasing from 35,000 in 2013 to 300,000 in 2025. “The board of supervisors has already invested over 15 million dollars in the park... what ownership is going to allow us to do is to invest more in Explore Park,” said Deputy County Administrator Doug Blount.

The acquisition opens new opportunities, as Radford explained: “It allows us access to have direct contact with vendors, suppliers, people that want to do lodging there, have major events,” referring to the USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships returning in 2026.

Blount emphasized the park’s broader role in community development. “To do that we have to have all of the quality-of-life attributes not only for our citizens but to be able to attract employees that want to be able to come and live in this area. We want to be able to teach people how to backpack, how to cook in the outdoors, to learn how to paddle.”

Economic development emerged as another key focus. “Elbit America was a blessing in disguise,” Radford noted, referring to the company’s $30 million expansion that will create 288 new jobs. Combined with Wells Fargo’s $87 million support center investment and Mack Trucks’ $14 million expansion, these projects contribute to more than 1,500 new jobs in the county since 2023.

The address also highlighted significant infrastructure investments, including a $75 million Career and Technology Center scheduled to open in 2027. Transportation improvements include Route 460 safety upgrades and greenway expansions. “We’re trying to complete that greenway from Explore Park all the way to Green Hill,” Radford said, noting ongoing construction and studies for various segments.

Housing development is addressing growing demand, with more than 1,700 units in development. “We don’t have a lot of multifamily housing,” Radford acknowledged. “We’re working with a little more diverse multifamily, whether that’s senior patio homes or townhouses or apartments.” A new 280-unit apartment complex in Keagy Village exemplifies this shift toward housing diversity.

Regional cooperation remains a priority, exemplified by the Wood Haven Industrial Park. “We’re doing that together with the City of Salem and the City of Roanoke,” Radford explained. “That’s one piece of property that we’re sharing together.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Radford outlined three key priorities: managing tax impacts on senior citizens, addressing Children’s Services Act costs, and continuing economic development investments. “We’re going out, we’re talking to all these companies that are looking,” he said, emphasizing the county’s proactive approach to growth.