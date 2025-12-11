Two arrested in Bassett narcotics search warrant, sheriff’s office says

Two people were arrested and charged following a narcotics search warrant executed Wednesday in the Bassett area, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested and charged following a narcotics search warrant executed Wednesday in the Bassett area, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was carried out around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Longview Drive. It came after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office VICE and Narcotics Interdiction Unit, prompted by multiple community complaints about suspected illegal narcotics activity at the home.

During the search, investigators found methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, and Suboxone.

The following individuals have been charged in connection with the investigation and seized items:

Sarah Burnette Foster, 37, of Bassett, Virginia, is incarcerated without bond on charges of possession of Schedule I or II drugs.

Pierre Quartez Scales, 35, of Martinsville, Virginia, is incarcerated with a $2,500 secured bond.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated: “Drug dealers who poison our neighborhoods will find no safe haven in Henry County. We have zero tolerance for those who choose to bring illegal narcotics into our communities, and we will continue to aggressively investigate and remove these individuals to keep our citizens safe.”

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers line at 63 CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crime Stoppers program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. All calls remain anonymous.