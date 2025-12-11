Volunteers shaping Angel Tree Holiday House

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley, serving Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Craig and Botetourt counties, is supporting 430 local families this Christmas. That includes roughly 1,000 children who will receive gifts through the Angel Tree program.

Salvation Army staff say their biggest need right now is volunteers to help with Angel Tree distribution preparations on Friday and throughout the following week. More information on how to get involved is available at wsls.com/angel.

The Angel Tree Toy Shop in Christiansburg is where volunteers work every year to make Christmas wishes come true. This year, 450 children and seniors in the region will receive gifts through the program.

Mary Stuart, a Salvation Army volunteer, said, “There is a specific need for people to receive love. Not just the love of a gift, of a hot meal, but to know that there are people that care.”

The program serves to bring hope to children and seniors living in Southwest Virginia during the holiday season.