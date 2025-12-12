All Danville schools fully accredited as state updates performance framework

DANVILLE, Va. – All Danville Public Schools have earned full accreditation for the first time in over a decade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s updated School Quality Profiles.

The new School Performance and Support Framework evaluates schools on student mastery, growth, readiness and graduation rates using multiple measures beyond standardized tests.

Recommended Videos

Eight of 10 schools are meeting or exceeding state expectations. Galileo Magnet High School earned the highest “Distinguished” rating, while seven others received an “On Track” designation. Arnett Hills Elementary will be rated next year, and two schools were identified as needing additional support.

Activ8 STEM Academy received full accreditation from Cognia, a national accrediting agency.

Board Chair Tyquan Graves said, “This milestone reflects the tireless dedication and hard work of our staff, students, and parents. Together, they have raised the bar for achievement, and this recognition affirms the progress we are making as a district.”

The updated accreditation system focuses on school capacity and compliance, not just test scores. Schools are categorized from Fully Accredited to Needs Intensive Support, with state resources provided accordingly.

Danville schools ranked highly in regional categories such as reading mastery and growth.

Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston emphasized, “This recognition is a powerful reminder that sustained focus, high expectations, and collective effort lead to measurable results. For years, we have been working to change the trajectory of student achievement in Danville, and now the state is confirming what we already know, our schools are on the rise. This is not the finish line; it is a launching pad for even greater success.”

The district plans to expand literacy initiatives, core content support, teacher development, and family engagement to continue improving student outcomes.