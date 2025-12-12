Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power (APCo) is warning community members about rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams.

According to APCo, water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Sunday, Dec. 14, and continue to fluctuate throughout the week.

Recommended Videos

The National Weather Service has forecasted cold temperatures. Additionally, an independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid across 13 states has alerted Appalachian Power that it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain grid reliability if necessary.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could rise up to two feet within minutes. Below Leesville Dam, water levels could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

For more information, visit AEP’s website for additional information and follow them on Smith Mountain or Claytor Facebook pages for updates