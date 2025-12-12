Buena Vista Police make arrest in series of vehicle tampering and theft incidents

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Buena Vista Police Department announced Thursday that it had made an arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a series of recent vehicle tampering incidents.

According to officials, Cody Shores of Staunton has been charged with three counts of tampering with a vehicle, two counts of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny.

Officers were able to develop investigative leads using information gathered from license plate reader technology.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Buena Vista Police Department.