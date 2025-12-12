City of Martinsville announces Chief of Police

The City of Martinsville has announced its next top cop. Chad Rhoads will serve as Chief of Police, effective Jan. 1.

The City of Martinsville has announced its next top cop. Chad Rhoads will serve as Chief of Police, effective Jan. 1.

Rhoads brings more than 25 years of experience and is no stranger to the Martinsville community, where he currently serves as Acting Chief of Police.

Recommended Videos

According to the city, his key qualifications and career highlights include:

Over 20 years of progressive leadership roles, including Deputy Chief, Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Criminal Investigator, and Patrol Officer

VACP Certified Law Enforcement Command Executive and graduate of nationally recognized leadership programs such as the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police and the VACP and University of Richmond’s Professional Executive Leadership School

Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Administrative Leadership from Averett University

Proven expertise in policy development, officer training, grant management, and accreditation initiatives

Recipient of numerous professional honors, including more than 50 letters of commendation and multiple Outstanding Instructor Awards

During his time as Acting Chief, Rhoads has led initiatives like forming the department’s Peer Support Team and modernizing departmental policies. He also serves as an adjunct faculty member at Averett University and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who worked as a cryptologic linguist.

“Chief Rhoads has earned the respect of his colleagues and the trust of the community through his integrity, professionalism, and dedication to public service,” said Interim City Manager Rob Fincher. “We are confident he will continue to lead the department with excellence and vision.”

Rhoads will officially assume the role on Jan. 1, 2026.