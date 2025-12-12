Crews working on sinkhole in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke officials are urging the public to be aware that there is a sinkhole currently located at Link Street and Maplelawn Avenue Northeast.

Officials said at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, a night shift snow fighter discovered a large sinkhole while plowing snow at the intersection. The crew immediately closed the roadway to ensure public safety and initiate an investigation.

The sinkhole is approximately 15 feet deep and 10 feet in diameter. The collapse appears to be the result of karst conditions. When the ground gave way, a 6-inch water main and a 15-inch storm drain were left exposed and suspended above the void.

On Wednesday morning, the Stormwater Construction Team began excavation work to remove all loose soil from the sinkhole to locate a stable subgrade. Once the loose material was removed, the team filled the void using a combination of cement slurry and large aggregate. After the slurry cures, crews will continue backfilling the area and will replace a 10-foot section of the storm drain that was damaged due to settlement associated with the sinkhole.

Roanoke Stormwater officials are urging the public to be careful commuting around the area and do not walk, bike or drive through the hazard cones. Pay attention to signage and work zones. For more updates, click here. ,