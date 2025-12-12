Five-year-old Noah Beasley leads fundraiser to help Patrick County animal shelter

Patrick County – A Patrick County kindergartener is on a big mission to help animals in need this holiday season.

Noah Beasley, a five-year-old kindergartener in Patrick County, is on a mission to raise money for dogs at the local animal shelter.

Recommended Videos

“I’m raising money for the dogs because I love them,” Noah said.

This is Noah’s second year organising a fundraiser for the shelter. His mother, Kirsten Beasley, said last year he raised a little over $2,400.

“That was really exciting,” she said. “This year we’re hoping to reach that same goal or even bigger.”

“We actually started a family tradition last year to give back to the community, and this was Noah’s idea to give back to the community in this way,” Kirsten said.

The Patrick County Animal Shelter says donations of this size make a big difference.

“Like other municipalities, we have budgets and the budgets are tightening,” said Michael McGuinness, interim Patrick County administrator. “We’re fortunate enough to have people like Noah and other rescues that take care of our animal shelter for us. It does help our budget, but it also makes sure that the animals are well taken care of.”

Kirsten Beasley noted the strength of their small community.

“Although our community’s small and we don’t have as many resources as our neighbouring counties, we’re really close-knit and we come together and we take care of each other and that’s what this is all about,” she said.

McGuinness praised Noah’s compassion and impact.

“Here’s a young boy, he’s five years old and he’s already making an impact on our community. He has a genuine concern for animals and none of those animals deserve to be where they’re at in cages,” he said.

Noah encourages others to support his cause. “Donate to my fundraiser,” he said.

To donate to Noah’s fundraiser, you can click here.