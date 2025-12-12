Horizon Behavioral Health awarded $1.1 million grant to expand substance use recovery services in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health Officials announced Friday that they had been awarded a $1,125,000 Targeted Capacity Expansion (TCE) Grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to expand evidence-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery supports in Appomattox County.

Officials said the funding will launch the Appomattox Recovery Initiative: Expanding Access to Evidence-Based Treatment and Supports, a new program designed to address the county’s growing need for accessible and comprehensive behavioral health services. The initiative will focus on expanding treatment options and recovery support for individuals involved in the criminal justice system who have a substance use disorder and transitional-age youth living with a substance use disorder.

Through collaboration with the Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Horizon identified a need for key recovery resources such as Intensive Outpatient Programs, Medication for Opioid Use Disorder providers and recovery courts. Through the grant, Horizon will establish a continuum of care that connects individuals with the treatment and recovery support they need to heal and thrive within their community.

“Appomattox holds a profound place in our nation’s history as a symbol of reconciliation and renewal,” said Dr. Jennifer Smith Ramey, Director of Grants and Programs at Horizon Behavioral Health. “Today, Horizon is proud to help the community write a new chapter of healing — one where access to care, recovery, and second chances are within reach for every resident.”

“This award underscores Horizon’s excellence in clinical care, program design, and community partnership,” said Melissa Lucy, Horizon Chief Executive Officer. “We’re honored that SAMHSA recognized our commitment to building sustainable solutions for our community.”

