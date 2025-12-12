Man arrested, charged following assault and house fire in Lynchburg

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and a house fire, the Lynchburg Police Department reported.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., Lynchburg Police responded to a call in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found the front of the home and two nearby vehicles fully engulfed in flames, with a man still inside the home.

Officers were able to help the man escape safely, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lynchburg Fire Department and Fire Marshal’s Office arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire, and began investigating its cause. Both departments are collaborating on the case.

Shortly afterward, a suspect was located and taken into custody. Andre Anthony Andrews, 59, of Lynchburg, has been charged with:

Arson

Malicious Wounding

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Andrews is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Anonymous tips may also be submitted at p3tips.com, through the P3 app, or by texting CVCS to 738477.