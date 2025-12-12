Roanoke Police unveil new real-time crime center

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke officials have unveiled a new weapon in their ongoing battle against city crime - a state-of-the-art operations center that’s already yielding results in its first few months of operation.

The Roanoke Operations and Crime Control Center (ROC) has supported 124 calls for service and contributed to 33 arrests since becoming operational in July.

“This center is not just a room filled with technology, it is a promise to our community that we will continue to collaborate, innovate and protect with integrity,” said Roanoke City Police Chief Scott Booth.

The facility integrates over 1,000 cameras across the city, including license plate-reading Flock Safety cameras and registered doorbell cameras from residents. The system allows real-time monitoring of officer body cameras and features gunshot detection software.

Local business owners, who have dealt with criminal activity in the past, are hopeful about the new initiative. “We’ve had a little bit of crime, like minor incidents like that, but we try to make the best of it because we feel like we’re good people and we try to respect everybody,” said Mike Deane, owner of the Shenandoah Restaurant.

Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb expressed optimism about the center’s potential impact. “All of this collaborative work will help us see a significant reduction in gun violence in northwest and Roanoke city as a whole,” he said.

The technology implementation has been carefully planned to address privacy concerns. “We immediately hopped into action to make sure we’re in full compliance with all the laws in how this technology’s being used. We’re keeping detailed records. We’re also seeing the success of it,” explained Andrew Reece, Senior Crime Analyst for the Roanoke City Police Department.

However, some residents believe more community involvement is needed alongside the technological solutions. “There’s definitely more that can be done. People need to start talking. People need to stop being scared. When you see something, say something,” said Roanoke resident Shawn Turner.

The ROC represents a significant investment in public safety technology, allowing law enforcement to monitor and respond to criminal activity more efficiently while maintaining compliance with privacy regulations.