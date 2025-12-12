Roanoke’s Hope and Home Task Force working to present new strategies in Spring 2026

ROANOKE, Va. – As winter temperatures drop, Roanoke’s network of existing homeless services has helped reduce the region’s homeless population by 3.2%, while a new task force develops plans for future initiatives.
According to the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care’s January 2025 count, 389 people are currently experiencing homelessness in the region, down from 402 last year. The decrease comes after two years of significant increases, including a record 54% rise in 2023.
“We’ve been able to house over 210 people already,” said Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb, crediting the existing network of support services and shelters for the progress.
These current services include TAP (Total Action for Progress), HAC teams, and social workers at the rescue mission, resources that have proved vital for people like Priscilla Bright, 62, who recently relocated from New York.
“You got TAP. They help you with the down payment... You got the HAC teams. You got the social workers for rescue mission,” said Bright, who is currently experiencing homelessness but has found support through these established programs.
While current services show impact, challenges persist. Of those counted in January, 82% (319 people) are in emergency shelters, while 18% (70) remain unsheltered. The count also revealed concerning trends, including a 12.8% increase in chronic homelessness and a 44.4% rise in veteran homelessness.
Looking ahead, the city’s recently formed Hope and Home Task Force is developing new strategies to address these ongoing challenges. “We’re doing a combination of research on data that we have on case studies and data from other cities around the country,” Cobb said, describing the task force’s approach to studying solutions for housing and support services.
The task force, which has been meeting for several months, is preparing to present its first set of recommendations to city council in April. “The task force is moving very quickly. And they’ve already got some, I would say, probably 12 to 15 recommendations that they’re already working on that are really solid recommendations,” Cobb said.
Those experiencing homelessness, like Bright, see both progress and room for improvement in the city’s current efforts. “He’s doing well,” she said of Mayor Cobb’s leadership. “He got things for the people at the rescue mission that he didn’t have in September. So he’s moving.”
The region faces significant challenges, including:
- Average monthly rents for modest units have increased by more than $300 over five years
- A deficit of thousands of affordable housing units for low-income households
- Continued pressure from inflation on low- and moderate-income households
While existing services have helped reduce overall homelessness by 30.7% since 2012, when 561 individuals were counted, the task force’s upcoming recommendations will aim to address current challenges and prevent future increases.
The recommendations, expected in April, will focus on both immediate needs and long-term solutions for reducing homelessness in the region.
Roanoke Homelessness Resources and Services Directory:
Immediate Housing Assistance
Blue Ridge Continuum of Care
- Central Intake: (540) 853-1163
- 211 Virginia: Dial 2-1-1
- Coordinates access to all regional housing and homeless services
- Provides housing assessments and referrals
- System-wide planning and coordination
- Point-in-Time count coordination
Emergency Shelters
Roanoke Rescue Mission
- Primary emergency shelter
- Services: Emergency shelter, meals, case management
- Location: 402 4th Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013
- Phone: (540) 343-7227
ARCH (ARCH Services)
- Services: Emergency shelter and housing programs
- Focuses on families and individuals experiencing homelessness
- Location: 339 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
- Phone: (540) 266-6883
Day Services
RAM House (Roanoke Area Ministries)
- Largest day shelter in Roanoke
- Services: Meals, day shelter, financial assistance
- Location: 824 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
- Phone: (540) 981-1732
- Hours: Open 7 days a week
- Financial Aid: Mondays & Tuesdays at 10 AM (first 6 people)
Support Services
TAP (Total Action for Progress)
- Services: Housing assistance, down payment help
- Location: 302 2nd Street SW, Roanoke, VA 24011
- Phone: (540) 283-4800
HAC (Homeless Assistance Team)
- Mobile outreach and support
- Connects individuals to services and housing
- Works with unsheltered population
Family Promise
- Services: Works with families during daytime hours
- Provides support for families with children
Warming Centers (Winter 2025)
- Belmont Presbyterian Church
- Additional locations listed on city website
- Activated during freezing temperatures
Financial Assistance
RAM House Financial Aid Program
- Available Mondays & Tuesdays at 10 AM
- Assists with:
- Utilities (up to $200)
- Back rent (up to $300)
- Security deposits (up to $300)
- Sober living assistance (up to $250)
Department of Social Services
- Roanoke County and Salem
- Phone: (540) 387-6087
- Services: Emergency assistance, benefits
Healthcare Services
Bradley Free Clinic
- Medical care for uninsured
- Mental health services
- Dental care
Additional Resources
Hope and Home Task Force
- Currently developing new initiatives
- Recommendations expected April 2025
- Focus on long-term solutions
Crisis Services
Emergency Services
- Call 911 for immediate emergencies
- Police non-emergency: (540) 853-2212
- CONNECT (24/7 Mental Health Crisis Line): (540) 981-8181
Transportation
Valley Metro
- Bus service throughout Roanoke
- Reduced fare programs available
- Schedule information: (540) 982-2222
For Additional Information
- City of Roanoke Housing Resources: www.roanokeva.gov/housing
- Blue Ridge Continuum of Care: www.councilofcommunityservices.org
- Call 211 for 24/7 service referrals
Key Contact Numbers
- Central Intake for Housing Assistance: (540) 853-1163
- 211 Virginia Information Line: Dial 2-1-1
- Emergency Services: 911