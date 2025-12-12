Roanoke’s Hope and Home Task Force working to present new strategies in Spring 2026

ROANOKE, Va. – As winter temperatures drop, Roanoke’s network of existing homeless services has helped reduce the region’s homeless population by 3.2%, while a new task force develops plans for future initiatives.

According to the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care’s January 2025 count, 389 people are currently experiencing homelessness in the region, down from 402 last year. The decrease comes after two years of significant increases, including a record 54% rise in 2023.

“We’ve been able to house over 210 people already,” said Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb, crediting the existing network of support services and shelters for the progress.

These current services include TAP (Total Action for Progress), HAC teams, and social workers at the rescue mission, resources that have proved vital for people like Priscilla Bright, 62, who recently relocated from New York.

“You got TAP. They help you with the down payment... You got the HAC teams. You got the social workers for rescue mission,” said Bright, who is currently experiencing homelessness but has found support through these established programs.

While current services show impact, challenges persist. Of those counted in January, 82% (319 people) are in emergency shelters, while 18% (70) remain unsheltered. The count also revealed concerning trends, including a 12.8% increase in chronic homelessness and a 44.4% rise in veteran homelessness.

Looking ahead, the city’s recently formed Hope and Home Task Force is developing new strategies to address these ongoing challenges. “We’re doing a combination of research on data that we have on case studies and data from other cities around the country,” Cobb said, describing the task force’s approach to studying solutions for housing and support services.

The task force, which has been meeting for several months, is preparing to present its first set of recommendations to city council in April. “The task force is moving very quickly. And they’ve already got some, I would say, probably 12 to 15 recommendations that they’re already working on that are really solid recommendations,” Cobb said.

Those experiencing homelessness, like Bright, see both progress and room for improvement in the city’s current efforts. “He’s doing well,” she said of Mayor Cobb’s leadership. “He got things for the people at the rescue mission that he didn’t have in September. So he’s moving.”

The region faces significant challenges, including:

Average monthly rents for modest units have increased by more than $300 over five years

A deficit of thousands of affordable housing units for low-income households

Continued pressure from inflation on low- and moderate-income households

While existing services have helped reduce overall homelessness by 30.7% since 2012, when 561 individuals were counted, the task force’s upcoming recommendations will aim to address current challenges and prevent future increases.

The recommendations, expected in April, will focus on both immediate needs and long-term solutions for reducing homelessness in the region.

Roanoke Homelessness Resources and Services Directory:

Immediate Housing Assistance

Blue Ridge Continuum of Care

Central Intake: (540) 853-1163

211 Virginia: Dial 2-1-1

Coordinates access to all regional housing and homeless services

Provides housing assessments and referrals

System-wide planning and coordination

Point-in-Time count coordination

Emergency Shelters

Roanoke Rescue Mission

Primary emergency shelter

Services: Emergency shelter, meals, case management

Location: 402 4th Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013

Phone: (540) 343-7227

ARCH (ARCH Services)

Services: Emergency shelter and housing programs

Focuses on families and individuals experiencing homelessness

Location: 339 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Phone: (540) 266-6883

Day Services

RAM House (Roanoke Area Ministries)

Largest day shelter in Roanoke

Services: Meals, day shelter, financial assistance

Location: 824 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Phone: (540) 981-1732

Hours: Open 7 days a week

Financial Aid: Mondays & Tuesdays at 10 AM (first 6 people)

Support Services

TAP (Total Action for Progress)

Services: Housing assistance, down payment help

Location: 302 2nd Street SW, Roanoke, VA 24011

Phone: (540) 283-4800

HAC (Homeless Assistance Team)

Mobile outreach and support

Connects individuals to services and housing

Works with unsheltered population

Family Promise

Services: Works with families during daytime hours

Provides support for families with children

Warming Centers (Winter 2025)

Belmont Presbyterian Church

Additional locations listed on city website

Activated during freezing temperatures

Financial Assistance

RAM House Financial Aid Program

Available Mondays & Tuesdays at 10 AM

Assists with: Utilities (up to $200) Back rent (up to $300) Security deposits (up to $300) Sober living assistance (up to $250)



Department of Social Services

Roanoke County and Salem

Phone: (540) 387-6087

Services: Emergency assistance, benefits

Healthcare Services

Bradley Free Clinic

Medical care for uninsured

Mental health services

Dental care

Additional Resources

Hope and Home Task Force

Currently developing new initiatives

Recommendations expected April 2025

Focus on long-term solutions

Crisis Services

Emergency Services

Call 911 for immediate emergencies

Police non-emergency: (540) 853-2212

CONNECT (24/7 Mental Health Crisis Line): (540) 981-8181

Transportation

Valley Metro

Bus service throughout Roanoke

Reduced fare programs available

Schedule information: (540) 982-2222

For Additional Information

City of Roanoke Housing Resources: www.roanokeva.gov/housing

Blue Ridge Continuum of Care: www.councilofcommunityservices.org

Call 211 for 24/7 service referrals

Key Contact Numbers