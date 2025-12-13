‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the Mill Mountain Theatre Stage

ROANOKE, VA – A beloved holiday classic is back at Mill Mountain Theatre as A Christmas Story returns for it’s final few shows of the holiday season.

The production is a live stage adaptation of the iconic film, bringing Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun, the infamous leg lamp, and a flurry of nostalgic moments to life for audiences of all ages.

This marks the third time Mill Mountain Theatre has produced A Christmas Story, following several successful runs.

The show is designed to appeal to families and longtime fans of the movie alike, capturing the humor and heart that have made A Christmas Story a holiday staple for decades. From schoolyard antics to family traditions, the stage version stays true to the spirit of the film while using live theatre to add a new layer of charm.

With only a few performances remaining, audiences have a limited window to catch the festive production before it closes on December 21.

Tickets are available here.

Managing Director Matt Shields and Company Manager Keeley Morgan joined us in the studio on Saturday to talk about the show.