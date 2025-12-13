Evaluating pet safety for riding in new semi trucks

DUBLIN, Va. – About 800,000 truck drivers in the United States share their long-haul journeys with canine companions. This growing trend has caught the attention of the trucking industry, which is now stepping up efforts to improve pet safety on the road. Lindsey Wolko, founder and CEO of the Center for Pet Safety, shared the personal story that sparked her mission: “My dog was injured by a pet product in 2004. And that’s what started this mission.”

The Center for Pet Safety is targeting the trucking industry to address pet safety, starting with the trucks themselves. With one in four truckers sharing their cab with a dog, this groundbreaking evaluation could revolutionize how pets are protected during long drives.

Biomechanical engineer Jim Funk explained the need for research and innovation: “Because there’s been almost no thought or research into pet safety, there’s a lot of low hanging fruit. Some of the existing products are not very safe.” The Center for Pet Safety recommends key tips for truck drivers traveling with pets: have a pet first aid kit ready, carry medical records, and microchip your pet.

Volvo Director of Brand Marketing Cecilia Carlsson emphasized the company’s commitment: “We are a humancentric brand and also now a pet-centric brand. So we know how important those pets are for the drivers.”