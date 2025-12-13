Man arrested in Rockbridge County following two vehicles stolen, one containing child

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Rockbridge County on Monday after allegedly stealing two vehicles in Virginia Beach, one of which contained a child, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they received an alert from a Flock Safety License Plate Reader in the Fairfield area on Dec. 8, notifying law enforcement of a stolen vehicle reported out of Virginia Beach.

Law enforcement said they quickly responded to the area to locate the vehicle, which was soon found at White’s Travel Center in Raphine. As more units arrived, the vehicle was blocked in, and a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver of the car was identified as 37-year-old Devron Derron Anthony Thomas, of Chesapeake. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

Abduction of a Juvenile (by Force)

Two counts of Grand Larceny of a Vehicle

Attempted Robbery (by Force)

Burglary

Authorities said it is alleged that Thomas initially stole a vehicle in Virginia Beach that contained a child. He later abandoned that vehicle, unlawfully entered a “commercial building” and eventually stole a police officer’s personal vehicle, which contained a firearm.

The officer’s car and firearm were recovered by Rockbridge law enforcement as a result of this arrest.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.