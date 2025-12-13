Michael Sutphin confirmed winner of Blacksburg mayoral race after recount

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Michael Sutphin has been confirmed as the winner of the Blacksburg Mayoral Race after a recount on Friday.

Vice Mayor Sutphin initially defeated Pete Macedo by a margin of just 18 votes before Macedo ultimately requested a recount.

After the recount Friday night the margin of victory remained the same for Sutphin but the vote total changed with Macedo receiving 5556 votes and Sutphin receiving 5574.

The recount vote started around 9 a.m. Friday morning and involved more than 20 volunteers using six scanners to recount all the votes. A group of three judges presided over the process.

