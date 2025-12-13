Three arrested, methamphetamine, fentanyl seized following Wythe County drug bust

Photo of Richard Nichols, Krystal Hoover, and Stephen Cody Ford following a Dec. 12 drug bust in Wythe County. Seized items pictured below.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were arrested, and various amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized following a drug bust that occurred in Wythe County on Friday, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said.

WCSO said they have been investigating a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation within Wythe County, and attempted to make an arrest on a suspect on Friday.

Deputies said they attempted to arrest Richard Allen Nichols on South 11th Street in Wytheville on a probation violation related to drug distribution and carrying a concealed weapon on Friday. Nichols attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies described a “large quantity” of illegal narcotics as being seized from Nichols during this arrest. Nichols was believed to have been selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in the county.

Shortly after the arrest of Nichols, authorities said they conducted a traffic stop relating to this investigation. Two people believed to have been connected with the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, Stephen Cody Ford and Krystal Rose Hoover, were arrested as a result.

The sheriff’s office said more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and over 20 grams of fentanyl were seized during this operation.

All three individuals are being held at the New River County Jail.