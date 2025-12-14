11th Annual WSLS Home for Good Home Ready for Dedication

ROANOKE, VA – Just in time for the holidays, the 11th annual WSLS Home for Good project is reaching a major milestone. After the community came together to raise the walls in June, the completed Habitat for Humanity home will be officially dedicated on Wednesday, marking the moment it becomes a permanent place to live for the Toure family.

Over the past several months, the Toure family, volunteers, sponsors, WSLS team members and community supporters worked together to transform the initial framework into a finished home.

A key part of the Habitat model is homeowner involvement, and the Toure family played an active role throughout the entire process. From the early construction stages to the final touches, the family contributed sweat equity alongside volunteers, helping build the home they will soon move into.

The dedication ceremony Wednesday serves as a celebration of teamwork, generosity, and the impact of community partnerships. With the holidays just days away, the timing adds special meaning, giving the Toure family a fresh start and a place to create new traditions.

The WSLS Home for Good initiative has now helped build 11 homes, continuing a tradition of community-driven projects that focus on stability, opportunity, and long-term impact for local families.

This marks the 300th build for Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Habitat for Humanity Development Coordinator David Tate joined us in the studio on Sunday to preview the dedication.

The dedication ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and WSLS will have live coverage during 10 News at Noon.