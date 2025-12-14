Meadowbrook Museum keeping history alive in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – If you’re looking to learn more about eastern Montgomery, there’s no better place to learn than the Meadowbrook Museum.

From old farm equipment, to antique telephones, to civil war-era coverlets, there is something for everyone here.

The museum has been operating out of the Meadowbrook Center for the past 20 years and has even begun expanding.

“We were rather crowded, we had five rooms initially,” volunteer Richard Sarver said. “Now we have two newer and larger rooms, this one and the one next door.”

Visitors have their own reasons to stop by. Some like to stay and chat, while others like to relive the past.

“Many people enjoy learning or seeing pictures of the old schools that are here in the area or where they went to high school,” Sarver said.

Most of the items in the museum are donated by locals. Volunteers are more than happy to add to their collection, but not just to make their exhibits bigger, but to keep the past alive.

“A lot of our local history is unknown to people who live nearby. Some of it is in danger of being forgotten,” Sarver said. “So whenever we can preserve an artifact or preserve someone’s story through an interview or get them interested in local history, it has a better chance of surviving.”

Perhaps most importantly, it is to preserve a sense of belonging in not just Shawsville, but in all of Montgomery County.

“I think it’s pride. I think that’s what I wanted my kids to feel, is to feel good about where they are from and what is unique in this area,” volunteer Melinda Smith said.

If you’d like to volunteer at the museum, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.