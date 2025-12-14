Person rescued after vehicle crash off bridge in Bedford County

Photo of an individual being rescued in Forest, VA, after a Dec. 13 crash.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A person was rescued after a vehicle accident that saw their truck crash off a bridge in Bedford Cunty on Saturday night, Forest Fire Department said.

FFD said they were dispatched to the accident just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a pickup truck with an injured diver that had veered off the side of a small bridge with damage to the bridge’s railing.

Authorities said the patient was cared for and stabilized with treatment of neck and back pain. The driver was then lifted in a stokes basket to the bridge platform and was transferred to an awaiting medical unit.