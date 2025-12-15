2025 Salem Holiday Market takes place at Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. – Christmas is just around the corner, and in Salem, plenty of residents got their holiday gifts while helping a good cause.

The Salem Holiday Market took place at the Salem Civic Center this weekend. It saw vendors selling goods like candles, handmade crochet works and engraved items.

Admission was free, but attendees were encouraged to bring items to donate to the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry.

“This is our seventh year. We are hosting over 100 vendors for the show this weekend, and we had over 2,400 customers come in yesterday to shop with us and had a fabulous day.” Tina Weeks, host of the Salem Holiday Market

Organizers say they donated over 1,00 lbs of food to the pantry. The market’s next major event will be in early June.