44-year-old man dead after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County, VSP investigating

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police announced Monday that it was investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 44-year-old North Carolina man Sunday.

Officials said that the crash occurred at 11:23 p.m. on Callands Road, two tenths of a mile east of Mapleton Drive in Pittsylvania County. A 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on Callands Road, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2026 Kenworth T680 head-on.

Officials said that the driver of the Dodge, 44-year-old Junior Mercado of Durham, North Carolina, died at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was uninjured.