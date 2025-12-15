Danville Schools open new campus after multi-million-dollar renovation project

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools unveiled a $50 million renovation project that transforms a historic African American high school into a modern alternative learning facility, combining educational innovation with community heritage.

The renovated campus, which houses the Galileo Magnet School and other programs, features new amenities including a gymnasium, auditorium, and media center. The facility occupies the former Langston High School building, which previously served as Danville’s all-African American high school.

“We have a lot more resources to learn and we have a lot more space and a lot more sports,” said Sophia Li, a senior at Galileo Magnet High School. Li, who will experience the new facility for one semester before graduating, sees potential for growth. “We’re a really small school and this new building could bring new people and more diversity.”

The expansion allows Galileo programs to extend to middle school students, creating earlier pathways to career preparation. “With the pathway, in conjunction with early college, they will graduate either career-ready or be ready to go to the next level in a more accelerated manner,” said Dr. Angela Hairston, Superintendent of Danville Public Schools.

The three-year renovation project was primarily funded through a one percent sales tax increase, which provided $37 million, with the remainder coming from grants. The preservation of the historic Langston High School building holds special significance for the community.

“It honors our history of excellence. Our Langston alumni are so incredibly happy that we took time to honor their history,” Hairston said.

The renovated campus will also house the school system’s RISE program and central office, a consolidation expected to save approximately $300,000 per year.

Students and staff will transition to the new facility after winter break, marking a new chapter in Danville’s educational landscape.