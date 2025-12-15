Delta Dental facing legal action following data security incident

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke-based Delta Dental of Virginia is facing legal action following a data security incident that affected about 146,000 people.

The incident, which was discovered in April, involved unauthorized access to emails and attachments over a month-long period. Delta Dental notified potentially affected individuals in November and said there is no evidence of misuse so far.

However, the lawsuit claims that Delta Dental failed to protect sensitive information, putting customers at risk of identity theft and other harms.

The company is working with cybersecurity experts and investigating the matter, but the legal battle is just beginning.