How Madison House of the Arts is fighting food insecurity with new kids breakfast program

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Madison House of the Arts is launching a new weekly food support program aimed at helping families in the community facing food insecurity. The program, called T.R.A.I.L., is made possible by a generous grant from the LB Charitable Foundation and honors Leah Townsend’s dedication to serving others with dignity.

The program’s main goal is to provide consistent food support for qualifying families, helping them stretch their resources while staying connected to the community. Each week, families can sign up to receive food assistance, along with newsletters offering creative, phone-free activities for kids to explore the best of the community with their families.

To participate, families must sign up every week, as registration does not carry over. The program serves 20 families weekly, with sign-ups available in person at Leah’s Free Food Bank & Pantry every Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m., or by emailing them here. Families who sign up but do not pick up their food without notifying the organizers will have their food given to the next family in line to maximize resources.

Food pickup for the breakfast program will begin Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The T.R.A.I.L. program also offers families free art house memberships, pizza parties, art parties, and more activities planned for 2026.

Donor support is critical to expanding the program beyond the initial grant. With continued community donations, Madison House of the Arts hopes to increase food quantities and choices, serve more families, start limited delivery services in spring 2026, extend support to seniors and veterans, and enhance their free water program. They are also seeking funding or partnerships to acquire a vehicle for food and water delivery.