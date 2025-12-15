Two pets dead, two residents hospitalized after Hillsville house fire

HILLSVILLE, Va. – The Hillsville Fire Department announced Monday that two residents were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and two pets died after a house fire Monday morning.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sylvatus Highway at 2:07 a.m. for a reported house fire.

Recommended Videos

Seven minutes later crews arrived on scene, finding heavy fire showing from a two-story single-family house with all occupants accounted for. Crews worked tirelessly in single-digit temperatures to put out the fire; all units left the scene at 5:30 a.m. with an additional two hours of clean-up afterwards. A cause of the fire has not been released at this time.