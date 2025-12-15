Virginia Tech Athletics Department receives record-setting $20 million donation

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech officials announced Monday that its athletic department received an anonymous $20 million donation, the largest gift made to Hokie sports.

The anonymous gift follows the university’s announcement of an ambitious budget plan to better position teams to compete at the highest level.

Officials said that the gift will empower new Head Football Coach James Franklin and all other athletic programs to build top teams.

“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary and timely gift,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Doing more with less, while a testament to the talent of our staff and student athletes, is no longer an option. Invest to Win is about winning championships. Excellence in athletics complements our academic mission, elevates our impact, and inspires the passion and generosity of Hokie Nation, as demonstrated by this record gift.”

“The passion of Virginia Tech fans is unmatched and their continued generosity will help elevate our program,” Franklin said. “There’s a clear sense of excitement from our fans about where we’re headed. This unprecedented level of support is critical and creates powerful momentum for everything we’re building.”

Officials said the gift will continue to help its “invest to Win” strategy, which is a bold vision for the future of Virginia Tech Athletics that includes the following objectives:

Fueling Student-Athlete Success: Fully funding nearly $20 million annually in student-athlete scholarships, ensuring that every Hokie can excel in the classroom and in competition.

A Foundation for Excellence: Investing in the essentials: Elite coaching staff, top-tier recruiting, and player development — all to create championship-caliber programs.

Building our Future: Identifying and soliciting Hokies who have an interest in investing in capital projects or endowments, which strengthen scholarships, modernize facilities, and provide lasting resources for our student-athletes.

Inspiring All-Around Passionate Support: Empowering all of Hokie Nation to make a difference in the programs they care about most across all 22 varsity sports.

“This historic gift is a transformative moment for Virginia Tech and builds on our growing momentum to ‘Invest to Win,’” said Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. “It empowers our student-athletes and coaches, enhances the resources needed to compete and succeed at the highest level, and reinforces our commitment to building championship-caliber programs and memorable experiences. We are deeply grateful for this powerful affirmation of our vision and our relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The previous record gift to Virginia Tech Athletics was $15.2 million donated in 2017.