Bedford first responders and volunteers participate in “Bedford County Toys For Kids 2025″ Monday

BEDFORD, Va. – Forest Fire Department, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Police Department, Centra Health, Virginia State Police and Moneta Rescue squad participate in “Bedford County Toys for Kids 2025.”

According to the Forest Fire Department, Sheriff Miller contacted Chief Coleman requesting assistance due to an unprecedented level of need within the district this year.

Recommended Videos

The Chief proptly responded, offering support and inquiring about the necessary items. Following a meeting with Administration and Auxiliary, plans were formulated.

Utilizing the department’s member relief fund, which is funded by volunteers, the departments were able to provide the necessary resources.

Monday, volunteers delivered gifts to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and New London Academy, ensuring every child will have a present under the Christmas Tree.