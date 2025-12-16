Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple felony charges.

53-year-old Stuart Arthur Shelton is currently wanted on the following charges:

Recommended Videos

Breaking & Entering;

Grand Larceny; and

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny.

Officials said that he was last seen over the weekend in the Altavista area of Campbell County.

Authorities urge anyone who may have information regarding Shelton’s whereabouts to contact: