VSP Trooper, previous Henry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant, passes away
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man

Shelton (Courtesy of CCSO) (CCSO2025)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple felony charges.

53-year-old Stuart Arthur Shelton is currently wanted on the following charges:

  • Breaking & Entering;
  • Grand Larceny; and
  • Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. 

Officials said that he was last seen over the weekend in the Altavista area of Campbell County.

Authorities urge anyone who may have information regarding Shelton’s whereabouts to contact:

