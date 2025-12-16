Skip to main content
Donate to Mill Mountain Zoo angel tree to provide treats, toys, and care for animals

(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

Mill Mountain Zoo invites the community to brighten the holidays for its animals through the annual Angel Tree program. This initiative allows supporters to provide essential supplies, enrichment items, and treats for the zoo’s rescued, endangered, and ambassador animals.

Participants can choose from a variety of animal “wishes” that include special diets, cozy bedding, and fun toys to help the animals thrive. The program offers a simple way for people to make a direct impact on the lives of the zoo’s residents during the festive season.

To join, visitors can pick up an ornament from the Angel Tree display at the zoo to fulfill a “wish”, or give online. Gifts can then be delivered or donated to the zoo to support the animals’ care.

For those who prefer to shop online, Mill Mountain Zoo has an Amazon Wish List featuring needed items. Monetary donations are also accepted through the zoo’s website and PayPal.

