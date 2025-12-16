One dead after Bassett house fire Monday morning

BASSETT, Va. – An individual is dead following a house fire in Bassett Monday morning, according to the Henry County Fire Marshal.

According to officials, the fire occurred in the 200 block of Graceland Drive at 4:52 a.m. Bassett, Collinsville and Patrick Henry Fire Departments responded with assistance from Henry County Public Safety. The fire was logged under control at 10 a.m.

Officials told 10 News that the remains of the victim have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for identification. The house is a total loss and due to the extensive damage to the house, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.