Roanoke children struggling with food insecurity

Children in Southwest Virginia are facing hunger at an alarming rate, with local organizations working hard to ensure no child goes without a meal.

Rachel Garnett, director of marketing and communications for Feeding Southwest Virginia, said, “People think it’s sad, and it’s really hard to hear that their neighbor might be facing hunger, or someone in their community might be facing hunger.”

United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge and Feeding Southwest Virginia report more families are coming to their sites for meals. Feeding Southwest Virginia estimates that over 40,000 children in the region are struggling with hunger.

Garnett added, “We do work closely with a lot of non-profits and other local community organizations to fulfill our mission. To name a few being Roanoke Rescue Mission and LEAP.”

In Southwest Virginia, 13.9 percent of children face hunger, a rate higher than the state average of 12.1 percent. The goal is clear: to make sure no child goes hungry, especially during the colder months.

Abby Hamilton, president and CEO of United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said, “One solution would be to give immediate relief of meals, of backpacks that have snacks, those kinds of things that are immediate and tangible.”

If you or someone you know needs help, these nonprofits are ready to provide support and meals to keep children nourished this winter.

It’s a reminder that hunger can affect any family, and help is available right here in our community.