Santa and his elves bring holiday magic to the YMCA at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The YMCA at Virginia Tech brought holiday cheer Dec. 6, transforming into a cozy wonderland with festive decorations for families to celebrate.

Kids up to 12 years old became honorary elves for the day, exploring tables filled with treasures to find the perfect gifts for their families. The YMCA made the experience accessible to families who need it most.

Once the gifts were chosen, kids could go to the eco-friendly gift wrapping station to prepare their gifts for their loved ones.

The YMCA said the event was not just about presents, but community, connection, and creating joyful moments that remind everyone what the holiday season is truly about.