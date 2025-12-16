Three residents, three pets displaced after Radford house fire Monday

RADFORD, Va. – Radford Officials said that three adults and three cats were displaced following a house fire in Radford Monday morning.

According to officials, Radford Fire and EMS responded to the residential fire in the 1500 block of 2nd Street at 5:14 a.m. Fire was noted by the first in engine company to be in the rear of the residence, with smoke coming from the roof line on the front of the home.

On-duty crews made the initial attack, and eventually, assistance and mutual aid were called. Crews stayed on the scene until 11:30 a.m. with a total loss of the residence. Nobody was injured and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants with shelter and essentials.