VSP Trooper, previous Henry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant, passes away

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Trooper who previously served as a patrol lieutenant and K9 handler with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has passed away.

Forty-four-year-old Steven Richard Ball of Bassett died Sunday, Dec. 14. The circumstances and nature of his death have not been released at this time.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to Ball’s family and the Virginia State Police and asked community members to keep his family in their prayers.

Ball is remembered for his leadership, courage and unwavering commitment to protecting his community.

“The loss of a law enforcement officer is felt far beyond the badge,” the sheriff’s office said. “It is felt by family, friends, coworkers, and every agency that stands united in service to our communities. Today, we pause to honor Trooper Ball’s life, his legacy of service, and the sacrifice that comes with wearing the uniform.

Authorities asked the community to rely solely on official releases from the Virginia State Police for information and to allow space for privacy, healing and reflection.