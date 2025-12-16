Zeppoli’s Restaurant and Wine Shop in Blacksburg closing its doors Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A cherished restaurant in Blacksburg will soon be permanently closing its doors after nearly three decades of serving the community.

Zeppoli’s Restaurant and Wine Shop, known for its homemade Italian dishes and curated wine, announced that Dec. 20 will be its last day of operation.

The restaurant’s journey began 29 years ago and has since grown into a local staple adored by many. Its owners said each customer has played a key role in its success.

Zeppoli’s invites you to join them for one last visit from now until Dec. 20. It’ll close on Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey,” the restaurant said. “Your loyalty, support, and warmth have meant the world to us. As we close this chapter, know that you will always be a part of our story. We hope to see familiar faces filling our space one last time, sharing laughter and goodbyes. Thank you for the years of happiness and community spirit. We will miss each of you dearly!”