COMING UP: 11th Annual WSLS Home for Good dedication ceremony kicks off Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, VA – The 11th annual WSLS Home for Good dedication ceremony will kick off Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can watch the entire event live through this article.

In June, the community came together to raise the walls and transform the initial framework into a finished home.

After several months of hard work, the keys will be handed over to the Toure family, who will now have a place to call their own. This marks Habitat for Humanity’s 300th build in the Roanoke Valley.

During the season of giving, please join us live as we celebrate this major milestone and new beginnings for the Toure family.