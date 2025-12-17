Crafteria announces move and rebrand to Woodshed: Appalachian Crafts and Coffee Cafe

ROANOKE, Va. – The founders of the Crafteria, now called The Woodshed, announced Wednesday that it would now be easier than ever for visitors and locals to stumble into their shop after it moved to 409 South Jefferson Street next to the Mast General Store.

The business’s name also changed to align with a brand it has used online for three years, Woodshed: An Appalachian Joint, which sells crafts and publishes articles about modern Appalachian Life.

“We loved the name Crafteria, but it was intrinsically tied to our old building, a former cafeteria,” said Co-Founder Mark Lynn Ferguson. “Woodshed just hollers ‘Appalachian culture,’ and that’s what we’re all about.”

Ferguson said the new location has the crafts, small batch food and art their customers have always loved, plus work from dozens of new makers, many of them locat to the Roanoke area.

The Woodshed will also add a modern Appalachian Cafe that will be open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

“Folks are always asking us, ‘Where can I get good mountain food,’ and I don’t know anyone in Roanoke who’s focusing on it,” Ferguson said. “So we’re going to riff on the region’s food traditions in really fun ways.”

“We are gift-giving ground zero,” said Ferguson, “and we can’t wait for everyone to experience our beautiful, new space — both inside and out.”