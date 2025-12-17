Danville sees $25+ million added to economy in first year with Caesar’s

DANVILLE, Va. – One year after opening its doors, Caesar’s Danville casino is being credited with pumping tens of millions of dollars into Danville’s economy and reshaping the city’s future, according to city leaders, casino officials and residents.

Over its first 11 months of operation, it generated more than $25 million in revenue for the city, money officials say is already being reinvested into schools, infrastructure and quality-of-life projects.

“It’s just been a great way for us to showcase what Caesar’s had talked about: increasing the tourism and opportunities for people to come visit Danville,” Caesar’s Virginia General Manager Chris Albrecht said. “It’s been a great journey so far.”

Casino officials say the first year’s numbers highlight the scope of that tourism boost. More than 1.8 million Caesars Rewards cards have been swiped at promotion kiosks, nearly 145,000 wagers have been placed at Caesars Sportsbook, and more than 94,000 taxable jackpots have hit. Guests have also used nearly 1.3 million decks of cards, and more than 114,000 vehicles have been valet-parked.

Entertainment and dining have drawn visitors as well. More than 38,000 tickets have been purchased for shows at the Pantheon, while Gordon Ramsay’s first restaurant in Virginia, Ramsay’s Kitchen, has welcomed more than 94,000 guests. The restaurant has served more than 6,500 Beef Wellingtons and 7,600 orders of sticky toffee pudding.

Casino revenue has also translated into community giving, with more than $275,000 donated to local and regional organizations.

“There’s certainly a lot of direct benefit that people can see and understand the revenues and tax revenues driven to the city,” Albrecht said. “They can see the job creation we’ve had here to allow these folks these fantastic opportunities.”

That impact has helped shift opinions among some residents who were initially skeptical of the casino.

“I wasn’t thrilled with it at first, but I think it’s good for the economy and it’s good for the school system,” said Danville resident Deborah Loomis.

Pittsylvania County resident Pam Meadows said the changes downtown are noticeable. “Downtown is so much more fun,” she said. “I love the new parks that they’re building. I’ve taken my grandkids there.”

To determine how casino revenue is spent, the city formed an 11-member advisory committee of residents and business owners. The group identified eight priority areas, including public education, housing quality and city infrastructure.

“Education is our number one priority,” Danville Mayor Alonso Jones said. “Just recently, we were able to cut ribbons on several of our school buildings here, giving our young people the education they need.”

Jones said the long-term goal is to create opportunities that encourage young residents to build their futures in Danville.

“The hope is if we bring in all this stuff in for our young people, our young people will stay in Danville and see all the great opportunities they have here in Danville,” he said.

City officials say a detailed breakdown of how casino revenue has been allocated is available on the city’s website, as Caesars Virginia looks ahead to its second year in Danville.