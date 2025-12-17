LPD investigating report of a firearm brandished at E.C. Glass Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Wednesday that it had charged a 15-year-old after an alleged incident where a firearm was brandished on school grounds at E.C. Glass.
According to LPD, officers immediately initiated an investigation working closely with LCS staff. They learned the incident involved the brandishing of a firearm during an altercation outside the school’s athletic facilities immediately following the high school basketball game Tuesday evening.
School Resource Officers quickly identified the suspect and worked with LCS Staf to remove him from the class Wednesday morning. During the investigation, a search of the juvenile’s home also took place and recovered a stolen handgun.
The juvenile, a 15-year-old E.C. Glass student, has been charged with the following and is being held at Lynchburg’s Juvenile Detention Facility:
· Underage Possession of a Firearm
· Brandishing a Firearm
· Possession of a Stolen Firearm
· Possession of a Firearm on School Property
Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Sacks at (434) 942-7622 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online athttp://p3tips.com, or via the P3 app on your mobile device. To receive a link to our anonymous tip form via text, text CVCS to 738477.