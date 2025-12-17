New beginnings: Toure family receives keys to first home in WSLS Home for Good dedication ceremony

ROANOKE, VA – Home for Good has become a passion project for us at WSLS 10, and we couldn’t be more grateful to take part in such a meaningful initiative.

Just in time for the holidays, a house that WSLS and our community helped build is officially becoming a home.

After raising the walls in June, the 11th annual WSLS Home for Good was dedicated to the Toure family on Wednesday. It was our absolute pleasure to hand them the keys to their first home.

The Toure family is living the American Dream they set out for 20 years ago. Madosso, a mother of six, emigrated from Liberia to the United States in 2005. She got a job at Carilion Clinic and became a citizen. The next step? Owning a home of her own.

Madosso has six children, three daughters and three sons, ranging in age from 6 to 15. Two of her daughters are on their school’s track and field team, while her sons play soccer, wrestling and track.

I’ve applied to Habitat’s Homebuyer program several times in the past. Finally, I got selected. This program means so much to me and my family! To have a house… to have our own yard … to have a peaceful environment, a place where we can grow and become part of a new community. We are yearning for more space. We’re looking forward to being able to do things in our new house we are not able to do where we live now. Madosso Toure

On the steps of her new home, Madosso made her first mortgage payment, a new beginning for a family who fought to have a place to put down roots and build a life.

It was a labor of love and a community effort, all for a family that worked hard to make their dream a reality.

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to work and dream,” said Madosso. “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to become homeowners. We are so happy and grateful.”

The 11th annual WSLS Home for Good dedication ceremony was held Wednesday at 11 a.m. If you missed it, you can watch the entire event below: