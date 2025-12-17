Radford & NRCC launch Tartan Transfer Program

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University and New River Community College have partnered to create a new transfer program designed to make moving between the two schools easier and more student-friendly.

Robert Brandon, president of New River Community College, said, “It’s about building a seamless pathway that guides students through their education and into their careers.”

The Tartan Transfer Program cuts through the usual red tape, simplifying the process so students can continue their education without unnecessary hurdles.

Bret Danilowicz, president of Radford University, emphasized the benefits for students: “Students won’t lose credits when they transfer, which means they can graduate faster and save money.”

To support students, the two schools are sharing the cost of a new advisor position at New River Community College. This advisor will work directly with students, guiding them step-by-step through the transfer process to Radford University.

Brandon added, “This partnership gives students access to high-quality, affordable education and opens doors to jobs in high-demand fields.”

For students ready to move from community college to university, the Tartan Transfer Program could be a real game-changer.