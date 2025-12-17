Roanoke City Council announces 2025 Citizen of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council announced Tuesday that it had named Dr. Robert Brown as the 2025 Citizen of the Year, recognizing his exemplary service in emergency medicine, unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of Roanoke residents and extraordinary devotion to the city’s underserved communities.
Roanoke City issued the following statement that reads in part:
A graduate of the charter class of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Dr. Brown intentionally chose to return to the Roanoke Valley after finishing his medical training to build his career and his life. He is driven by a desire to heal, serve, and uplift the community he calls home. As an emergency medicine physician, he is on the front lines of service and care and provides compassionate, steady care to individuals and families during their most critical moments.
Beyond the hospital, Dr. Brown is known for asking a simple but powerful question during community crises: How can I help? He regularly partners with city leaders, nonprofits, and community organizations, and has made lasting contributions through CPR education, housing and health advocacy, and mentoring future medical professionals.
Since 2020, Dr. Brown has volunteered weekly at the Bradley Free Clinic, serving uninsured and underinsured patients as a primary care physician and delivering culturally responsive, language-accessible care. His integrity, humility, and tireless dedication exemplify the very spirit of service this honor represents.
City Council extends its sincere congratulations and gratitude to Dr. Brown for his profound impact on the City of Roanoke.Roanoke City Council