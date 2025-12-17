VDH warns public of possible measles exposure in Southwest and Central Virginia Region

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that it was notified of a confirmed case of measles in an out of state resident who visited the Central Southwest Regions of Virginia while infectious.

VDH released the following statement, including the areas of potential public exposure sites in Virginia:

The Home Depot , located at 250 Frank D. Harris Drive in South Hill, Friday, December 5 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wagon Wheel Cafe , located at 408 Main St. in Kenbridge, Saturday, December 6 from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lynchburg Livestock Market , located at 243 Livestock Road in Rustburg, Monday, December 8 from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

McDonald’s, located at 11059 Wards Road, Rustburg, Monday, December 8 from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.