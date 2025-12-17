YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrates nearly $900 donation to support Meals on Main program

Photo of check presentation Pictured L-R: Ryan Martin YMCA at Virginia Tech CEO, Beth Ifju, Chair of University Club of VPI & SU, Jim Lawrence, YMCA Board Treasurer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s the season of giving, and the YMCA of Virginia Tech is celebrating a donation of $887.50 from the original University Club of VPI & SU.

Through its Meals on Main program, the YMCA provides free, USDA-approved meals and snacks to youth ages 1 through 18 in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and surrounding areas.

Since its launch, the program has served more than 200,000 meals and snacks to local children facing food insecurity.

The YMCA has expanded its efforts by offering freshly prepared meals at select distribution sites through its mobile kitchen.

The donation was presented by Beth Ifju, chair of the annual Thanks and Giving project of the original University Club of VPI & SU. One club member said, “I just love helping out the kiddos!”

YMCA Board Treasurer Jim Lawrence called it inspiring to see the community united around such an important cause.

Those interested in supporting Meals on Main may donate online or by mail. To donate: vtymca.org/support-the-y or mail a check to The YMCA at Virginia Tech, 403 Washington St SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060