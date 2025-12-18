Skip to main content
Rain icon
41º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

One injured after incident involving Martinsville School Bus

No description found

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Public School Officials said Thursday that an individual was injured after an incident involving a Martinsville school bus.

Officials said that all students were transferred to another bus and continued safely on their route home. MCPS administrators are cooperating fully with the Martinsville Police Department as they investigate the circumstances.

Recommended Videos

10 News has reached out to the Martinsville Police Department and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update with information as we receive it.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos